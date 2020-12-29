The Congress party’s troubles in Rajasthan do not seem to be diminishing. The distance between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has still not been reduced. A glimpse of this was also seen on the party’s 136th Foundation Day. The pilots attended the event organized in Delhi, but stayed away from the event in Jaipur, in which CM Gehlot attended.

On Monday, Congress celebrated its 136th Foundation Day program at the central office in Delhi and all other state headquarters in the country, but tensions once again appeared in the party’s Rajasthan unit, when the pilot decided to attend the function in Delhi.

The Congress invited members and MPs of the Congress Working Committee to the program at the party headquarters. Sachin Pilot does not fall in this category, though he decided to join the program in Delhi itself. According to sources, the pilots did not want to create any controversy.

Usually, the Congress has formed a committee of senior leaders including AICC in-charge Ajay Maken to resolve the differences between the Gehlot and Pilot camps. A source said, “Several organizational appointments and political appointments are pending for the state body of the Congress. There is a possibility to be announced soon. A shortlist will be announced shortly and a detailed list will be taken out later.”

Ajay Maken, the Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, is holding meetings with leaders and party workers and for this he recently met Pilot in Delhi.

Let us tell you that for the past few days, Sachin Pilot has not been attending the celebrations in Jaipur. He stays in Delhi most of the time. It can only be seen as a standstill in the political storm that raged in the Rajasthan Congress. Sachin Pilot has kept silence.