Jaipur: Reports of rape cases are continuously coming from many cities of the country. The anger of the people has cropped up all over the country regarding the Hathras gang rape case. People are taking to the streets and demonstrating against the case. Demanding the execution of the culprits, they are also protesting against the government and Uttar Pradesh police.

In such a situation, Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav has commented on the increasing rape cases, he has given a growing reason for increasing interest in internet and youth. He said that everything exists on the Internet. Internet is replete with criminal goods, which plays a big role in taking the mentality of people in the wrong direction.

The police are making every effort to remove such criminal web sites from the Internet. On one hand, the police removes, on the other hand, similar web sites are prepared. But the police is trying its best to control it.

The DGP said that crime cases are increasing rapidly in the state. The purpose of the police has also become that they should talk to the parents and warn them about the Internet. Parents understand that the Internet should be used only for positive actions. Using more than one time can have a bad effect on children.

DGP says that new plans are being made to curb cybercrime. In which the help of experts is being taken. Attention is being given to stop the disruptions through social media.

