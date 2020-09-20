Highlights: Locked by Neemrana police station, Haryana’s vicious gangster Mahendra absconded

Alwar

With the increasing crime in the state, once again a shocking incident has come out from Alwar. Even after more than a year has passed, where the Alwar police have so far failed to apprehend the absconding gangster Papala Gurjar. At the same time, the information about the escape of the notorious crook Mahendra Raisikh from the Neemrana police station in the district has stirred again. According to the information received, the Neemrana police station was absconding by pushing the crook Mahendra Sentry out of the lockup.

Police started search operation

After this incident, there was a stir in the police department. The search operation was started by forming several teams of police immediately. And finally after 6 hours, the accused was caught. The notorious miscreant escaped from Neemrana police station at around 3 am. It is noteworthy that the police had not even arrested the infamous crook Vikram alias Papala who had escaped from the Bahrod police station of Alwar. Despite this, due to the negligence of the police, it was seen in Neemrana police station.

Arrested only on Saturday evening

According to the information received, Neemrana police on Saturday evening arrested Mahendra Raisikh, a notorious crook from Haryana, in the case of pickup theft from Moladia village. Late night Mahendra Raisikh, the infamous crook of Fatehabad in Haryana from Neemrana police station, asked the sentry to get stomach pain and defecation around 3 pm After this, the accused pushed the sentry and escaped. Please tell that 34 cases against this crook are registered in different police stations.

Police saved from gritty due to the capture of a crook

It is noteworthy that after the crook escaped from the police station, the hands of the police were swollen. As soon as the matter was reported, the entire team including Neemrana dsp Lokesh Meena started searching for the crook. After about 6 hours of hard work, the crook was nabbed from Gunti village in Bahrod. The police breathed a sigh of relief after the crook was caught. In such a situation, it can be said that after the crook was caught, the police escaped being nicked, or else the Alwar police would get gritty once more after the notorious crook Papala escaped from custody.