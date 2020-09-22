Highlights: Incident in Basedi police station area of ​​Dhaulpur district

14-year-old minor girl gang-raped

Two youths raped girl at tip of illegal pistol

Victimized girl commits suicide by hanging herself in the room of the house

Dholpur

For the last few days, continuous rape incident is coming out in the state. This series is not taking the name of stoppage. The latest case is from Dholpur district. Two youths committed gang-rape at the tip of an illegal pistol around 1 pm last night, with a 14-year-old minor sleeping in a house in a village in Basedi police station area of ​​the district. It is being told that after the incident, the minor girl has also committed suicide by hanging herself in the room of her house after being hurt by the public shame.

Father lodged a lawsuit

It has also been learned that after executing the incident, the family also caught an accused while running away and tied him upside down from the tree. The family has handed over the accused to the Basedi Police Station. The deceased minor’s father has registered a case of rape against the two youths named. The police started research by registering a case against the accused in 376D, 306 IPC and 3,4 Poxo Act after doing post-mortem of the minor from medical board.

Entered home and raped a minor

The father of the deceased minor girl, in a lawsuit filed before the Basedi police station, said that he was sleeping in the house, including the family late last night, between 12 and 1 o’clock in the night between his daughter’s room and shouting. Started. During this time other family members also woke up to hear their voices. In the report, the minor’s father has told that when he opened the door of the room, Bunti and Harikesh, a Pura resident of the neighboring village of Khatiane, appeared with weapons. Both the accused started fleeing after seeing the family. During this time, the family ran and caught Bunty. The same accused Harikesh escaped after taking advantage of the darkness.

Family members fiercely assaulted the accused

According to the information received from the police sources, after the incident, the accused was closely beaten by the family members. At the same time, he tied his arms and legs and hung him upside down. Its video is going viral on social media. Here the minor, hurt by the incident, ended his life by swinging on the noose hanging from the fan inside the room. At present, police investigation is going on.