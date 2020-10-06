In the state where there is a continuous increase in female crimes. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the court has given an important decision in the Thanagaji gang rape case in the state. Four convicts have been given life imprisonment in Thanagaji gang rape case of the district. Let me tell you that in this case, the hearing was going on in ST-SC court. Where Special Judge Brijesh Kumar has given his verdict.According to the information received, Judge Brijesh Kumar took this decision on Tuesday after hearing all the parties. Under this, 4 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment in Thanagaji gang rape case, while the fifth convict was sentenced to 3 years and 5 years. The accused Mukesh has also been sentenced to five years with a fine of Rs 50,000 under the IT Act.

Know what was the whole matter

Let us tell you that on 26 April 2019, this matter came to light in Thanagaji, Alwar. Here, a couple were traveling on a motorcycle on Alwar Thanagaji Road towards Thanagaji. Just then, the accused stopped the victim’s motorcycle on a deserted road. After this, the woman was taken hostage in front of her husband and the woman was gang-raped in front of the woman’s husband. The case was registered at Thanagaji police station on 2 May 2019.