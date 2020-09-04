Highlights: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia’s corona test positive

BJP state president isolates himself at home on medical advice

Test done after returning from Jodhpur tour, information given via tweet on coming positive

Appeal to those who came in contact recently to get the test done

Jodhpur

The global epidemic Coronavirus Cases in Rajasthan is not taking its name to a standstill. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia has also come under the grip of this dangerous virus. He himself has informed about this by tweeting. Satish Punia was on a tour of Jodhpur. On Thursday, after returning from there, he underwent a corona test, in which his report came out positive.

Satish punia did this tweet

BJP state president Satish Punia tweeted, “ Checked for # Covid_19 after my stay yesterday, however, I did not have symptoms but my report has come positive and I have ISOLATE myself at home on medical advice. All those who came in contact with me in the past got their tests done, thanks for the support. ‘

Test done after returning from Jodhpur tour

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia has returned from Jodhpur tour on Thursday. During this time he visited many areas including Osian. Also had a meeting with party leaders and workers. After Satish Punia came to Corona positive, BJP officials and workers who came in contact with him are also undergoing tests. Party leaders in Osian CHC are arriving to investigate. On September 2, Satish Punia was in Osian.

Corona cases in Rajasthan

As of Thursday, 86227 positive cases of corona virus infection have been reported in Rajasthan. Out of which 13912 patients are being treated in different hospitals. On Thursday, 1553 new cases of corona were reported in the state. Officials said that a total of 14 people died due to the epidemic on Thursday. With this, the total number of people who died from this deadly virus in the state has risen to 1095.