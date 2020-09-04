Corona virus in Rajasthan (4 September 2020, till 10:30 am) District Positive (today) Positive (so far) Death (today) Death (so far) Report Negative (Today) Report now negative Leave from hospital (today) discharge from hospital Active case Migrant positive Ajmer 37 4405 1 75 0 4040 0 4040 290 260 Alwar 31 8011 0 26 0 7383 0 7383 602 155 Banswara 31 666 0 5 0 412 0 412 249 26 Baran 22 693 0 12 0 430 0 430 251 8 Barmer 8 2304 0 21 0 2195 0 2195 88 367 Bharatpur 8 3736 0 70 0 3589 0 3589 77 292 Bhilwara 6 2230 0 15 0 1799 0 1220 416 393 Bikaner 30 4667 1 78 23 4170 23 4170 419 50 Bundi 12 656 0 4 0 347 0 347 305 25 Chittorgarh 11 954 1 7 0 782 0 490 165 29 Churu 13 1065 0 5 0 820 0 820 240 510 Dausa 0 627 0 7 0 540 0 540 80 95 Dholpur 0 2307 0 22 0 1957 0 1957 328 44 Dungarpur 0 1133 0 11 0 942 0 847 180 530 Ganganagar 6 690 0 9 0 500 0 500 181 190 Hanumangarh 0 437 0 2 0 385 0 385 50 105 Jaipur 148 11969 2 281 0 7330 0 7330 4358 750 Jaisalmer 0 431 0 5 0 324 0 314 102 201 Jalore 0 1366 0 12 0 1320 0 1320 34 713 Jhalawar 25 1713 1 2 0 1255 0 1255 456 31 Jhunjhunu 22 1094 0 6 0 1050 0 1050 38 492 Jodhpur 111 12741 0 103 0 10480 0 10480 2158 790 Karauli 0 611 0 7 0 503 0 503 101 59 quota 107 5923 0 77 0 3690 0 3690 2156 24 Nagaur 10 2467 0 43 0 2300 0 2300 124 482 Shift 22 4171 0 46 0 3899 0 3899 226 957 Pratapgarh 14 512 0 6 0 280 0 280 226 10 Rajsamand 17 1235 0 15 0 1120 0 1113 100 457 Sawai madhopur 19 552 0 15 0 442 0 442 95 17 Sikar 13 2664 0 19 0 2585 0 2585 60 727 Sirohi 6 1355 1 15 0 1239 0 1239 101 302 Tonk 5 722 0 13 0 510 0 510 199 19 Udaipur 4 2521 0 29 6 2369 6 2322 123 288 Other District / State 0 189 0 39 0 114 0 84 36 0 The total 738 86817 7 1102 29 71101 29 70041 14614 9398 Other (Italy) 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 Displaced 0 61 0 0 0 61 0 61 0 0 B S f 0 85 0 0 0 85 0 85 0 0 Grand total 738 86965 7 1102 29 71249 29 70189 14614 9398

As of 10.30 am, 738 new cases of infection with the corona virus have been reported in Rajasthan. With this, the total number of Kovid-19 positive people in the state has increased to 86 thousand 965. According to the latest statistics of the medical department, there are 14 thousand 614 active cases in Rajasthan till 10:30 AM and after the death of 7 corona infected from Thursday night to Friday morning, the death toll has reached 1102 so far. On the other hand, the name of BJP state president Satish Poonia has also been added to the leaders of the corona virus infection in Rajasthan. Poonis, who returned to Jodhpur from the capital Jodhpur, shared this information on Twitter.covid-19 test: Corona to BJP state president Satish Poonia, isolate himself at home

