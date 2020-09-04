Jaipur. As of 10.30 am, 738 new cases of infection with the corona virus have been reported in Rajasthan. With this, the total number of Kovid-19 positive people in the state has increased to 86 thousand 965. According to the latest statistics of the medical department, there are 14 thousand 614 active cases in Rajasthan till 10:30 AM and after the death of 7 corona infected from Thursday night to Friday morning, the death toll has reached 1102 so far. On the other hand, the name of BJP state president Satish Poonia has also been added to the leaders of the corona virus infection in Rajasthan. Poonis, who returned to Jodhpur from the capital Jodhpur, shared this information on Twitter.
covid-19 test: Corona to BJP state president Satish Poonia, isolate himself at home
District wise information of Corona in Rajasthan (till 10:30 am)
covid-19 test: Corona to BJP state president Satish Poonia, isolate himself at home
|Corona virus in Rajasthan (4 September 2020, till 10:30 am)
|District
|Positive (today)
|Positive (so far)
|Death (today)
|Death (so far)
|Report Negative (Today)
|Report now negative
|Leave from hospital (today)
|discharge from hospital
|Active case
|Migrant positive
|Ajmer
|37
|4405
|1
|75
|0
|4040
|0
|4040
|290
|260
|Alwar
|31
|8011
|0
|26
|0
|7383
|0
|7383
|602
|155
|Banswara
|31
|666
|0
|5
|0
|412
|0
|412
|249
|26
|Baran
|22
|693
|0
|12
|0
|430
|0
|430
|251
|8
|Barmer
|8
|2304
|0
|21
|0
|2195
|0
|2195
|88
|367
|Bharatpur
|8
|3736
|0
|70
|0
|3589
|0
|3589
|77
|292
|Bhilwara
|6
|2230
|0
|15
|0
|1799
|0
|1220
|416
|393
|Bikaner
|30
|4667
|1
|78
|23
|4170
|23
|4170
|419
|50
|Bundi
|12
|656
|0
|4
|0
|347
|0
|347
|305
|25
|Chittorgarh
|11
|954
|1
|7
|0
|782
|0
|490
|165
|29
|Churu
|13
|1065
|0
|5
|0
|820
|0
|820
|240
|510
|Dausa
|0
|627
|0
|7
|0
|540
|0
|540
|80
|95
|Dholpur
|0
|2307
|0
|22
|0
|1957
|0
|1957
|328
|44
|Dungarpur
|0
|1133
|0
|11
|0
|942
|0
|847
|180
|530
|Ganganagar
|6
|690
|0
|9
|0
|500
|0
|500
|181
|190
|Hanumangarh
|0
|437
|0
|2
|0
|385
|0
|385
|50
|105
|Jaipur
|148
|11969
|2
|281
|0
|7330
|0
|7330
|4358
|750
|Jaisalmer
|0
|431
|0
|5
|0
|324
|0
|314
|102
|201
|Jalore
|0
|1366
|0
|12
|0
|1320
|0
|1320
|34
|713
|Jhalawar
|25
|1713
|1
|2
|0
|1255
|0
|1255
|456
|31
|Jhunjhunu
|22
|1094
|0
|6
|0
|1050
|0
|1050
|38
|492
|Jodhpur
|111
|12741
|0
|103
|0
|10480
|0
|10480
|2158
|790
|Karauli
|0
|611
|0
|7
|0
|503
|0
|503
|101
|59
|quota
|107
|5923
|0
|77
|0
|3690
|0
|3690
|2156
|24
|Nagaur
|10
|2467
|0
|43
|0
|2300
|0
|2300
|124
|482
|Shift
|22
|4171
|0
|46
|0
|3899
|0
|3899
|226
|957
|Pratapgarh
|14
|512
|0
|6
|0
|280
|0
|280
|226
|10
|Rajsamand
|17
|1235
|0
|15
|0
|1120
|0
|1113
|100
|457
|Sawai madhopur
|19
|552
|0
|15
|0
|442
|0
|442
|95
|17
|Sikar
|13
|2664
|0
|19
|0
|2585
|0
|2585
|60
|727
|Sirohi
|6
|1355
|1
|15
|0
|1239
|0
|1239
|101
|302
|Tonk
|5
|722
|0
|13
|0
|510
|0
|510
|199
|19
|Udaipur
|4
|2521
|0
|29
|6
|2369
|6
|2322
|123
|288
|Other District / State
|0
|189
|0
|39
|0
|114
|0
|84
|36
|0
|The total
|738
|86817
|7
|1102
|29
|71101
|29
|70041
|14614
|9398
|Other (Italy)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Displaced
|0
|61
|0
|0
|0
|61
|0
|61
|0
|0
|B S f
|0
|85
|0
|0
|0
|85
|0
|85
|0
|0
|Grand total
|738
|86965
|7
|1102
|29
|71249
|29
|70189
|14614
|9398
For four days, this young man kept fighting and thirsting for death from the ground, he survived
This young man was hungry and thirsty for 4 days from death, after all the ‘upvale’ listened and survived.
.
Leave a Reply