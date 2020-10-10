In the state where the number of corona infected has crossed 1.5 lakh. At the same time, the figures which came on Friday evening in the state have created a panic again. Once again in the state where more than 2000 coronas have been found infected. At the same time, more than 300 cases in three districts of the state have raised the concern of the government, administration and the people of the state. According to the data on Friday, 2180 infected people have been confirmed in the state. At the same time, more than 300 infected have been found in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner.



Know where – how many cases

Let us tell you that 399 cases have been confirmed in the state capital Jaipur. At the same time, 393 cases have been found in Jodhpur and 301 in Bikaner. Similarly, 113 cases have been confirmed in Ajmer, 86 in Alwar-Kota, 85 in Bhilwara, 80 in Ganganagar, 56 in Jalore, 79 in Nagaur-Udaipur, 41 in Tonk, 42 ​​in Sikar and 48 in Pali. Similarly, at least two corona positives have been confirmed in Pratapgarh.

More than 1.31 lakhs have been correct so far

Let us tell you that the recovery rate in the state is increasing rapidly. So far 1,31,766 patients have been recovered in Rajasthan. At the same time, the recovery rate has increased from 85 to 85.12 per cent. At the same time, the number of total infected is 1,54,785. The death toll has also reached 1621.