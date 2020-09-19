Highlights: The risk of corona is increasing in Rajasthan

Corona Warriors Policemen Increasing Corona Infection

30 new corona positive arrived at police headquarters

More than 100 policemen were quarantined

A total of 72 policemen have arrived positive in five days

Jaipur

In the midst of the spreading of the Korana infection in the state, now Rajasthan Police soldiers (Rajasthan corona warriors) are also seen coming in the grip of corona infection. According to the latest update, the new 30 corona positives have been confirmed again at the police headquarters. Let us tell you that 72 policemen have come to Corona positive in the last five days at the police headquarters. In such a situation, it can be said that the corona is now disturbing the law and order of the state.

Sanitization will be done today

The concern of the police administration has also increased after the corona positives were constantly exposed at the police headquarters. After coming face to face with 30 new Corona positives, now more than 100 employees and soldiers who have come in contact have been quarantined. According to the information received, the process of sanitization will be completed here on Saturday and Sunday, to help in prevention of corona.

Record patients came again

Corona is continuously setting new records in the state. According to the last report till Friday, a total of 1817 patients are being confirmed in the state. Also 15 people have died. Let us tell you that the number of corona patients in Rajasthan has crossed the one lakh mark. The danger of corona is also increasing in the capital Jaipur. A total of 16741 patients have been confirmed here. There are 6035 patients active in it.