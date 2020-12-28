Highlights: Corona slows down in Rajasthan

The number of corona patients also fell in the capital Jaipur

Now less than one thousand corona patients in the state

Jaipur

In the state where the outbreak of winter season is increasing gradually. Meanwhile, the news of relief is that the number of corona infections is constantly decreasing. Even on Sunday, less than 1000 corona patients have been confirmed in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. Talking about the capital Jaipur, the number is also decreasing here. Here, with the death rate decreasing, there is a rapid increase in recovery as well. At the moment, Corona is now failing on every front. In such a situation, it can be hoped that soon the corona chain will break. Let us tell you that 843 Corona positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan on Sunday. Here 130 new cases have been confirmed in the capital Jaipur today.

Number started decreasing in Jaipur and Jodhpur too

Let me tell you that now in these two districts in the state, Corona had the most influence. Now the figures are decreasing here. In the capital Jaipur, 130 new cases and only 66 new cases have come out in Jodhpur. Similarly, 46 in Ajmer, 83 in Alwar, 23 in Banswara, 38 in Baran, 9 in Barmer, 14 in Bharatpur, 31 in Bhilwara, 3 in Bikaner, 20 in Bundi, 3 in Chittorgarh, 10 in Churu, 6 in Dausa, 4 in Dholpur, 62 in Dungarpur, 12 in Sriganganagar, zero in Hanumangarh, 130 in Jaipur, 5 in Jaisalmer, 10-10 in Jalore and Jhalawar, 1 in Jhunjhunu, 66 in Jodhpur, 3 in Karauli, 76 in Kota, 76 in Nagaur. 48 new cases were reported in Pali, 17 in Pratapgarh, 7 in Rajsamand, 11 in Sawaimadhopur, 6 in Sikar, 14 in Sirohi, 4 in Tonk and 74 in Udaipur.

Number of total infected crosses 3 lakhs

The special thing is that around Diwali in November, where the record breaker figures of Corona were coming out. On the other hand, Dinsbar Corona is quite pleasant in terms of figures. Recovery is also taking place in the state with the decrease in the rate of mortality. At present, the total number of corona infections in the state has reached 305360. At the same time the figure of the dead has reached 2670 with the death of 6 people. At present there are 11157 active cases in the state.