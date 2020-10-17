Now the speed of the corona is slowly seen in the state. According to the data till Friday in the state, a total of 2010 corona infections have been confirmed. There have also been 15 new deaths. But speaking of statistics, gradually the number of corona infections has started to decrease. Here in the capital Jaipur still remains the highest threat of corona. Jaipur and Jodhpur remain on the first and second positions respectively. The total positive figure in the state reached 169289.

Let us tell you that on September 25, the date of September, more than 2000 Corona Cases were revealed in the state on Friday. The 2010 Corona Cases were confirmed on the 25th. The same coincidence has now surfaced. The 2010 Corona Cases have also been confirmed on this Friday. Let us tell you that after the beginning of more than 2000 cases started from September 25, there was a continuous increase in the cases.

This is the mathematics of the districts of the state

According to the data, 394 new corona-positive new cases were reported in Jaipur, 302 in Jodhpur and 265 in Bikaner. 89 in Kota, 84 in Alwar, 77 in Udaipur, 74 in Sikar, 66 in Bharatpur, 64 in Ajmer, 63 in Churu, 63 in Churu, 56-56 in Nagaur and Jalore, 52-52 in Pali and Ganganagar, 45 in Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu 33 in Bhilwara, 29 in Hanumangarh and Banswara, 23-23 in Dausa, Chittorgarh and Barmer, 16-16 in Rajsamand and Jaisalmer, 13 in Sawai Madhopur, 12 in Karauli, 11 in Dhaulpur, 8 in Baran 7 in Jhalawar, 6 in Tonk, Pratapgarh and 4-4 have been found infected in Bundi.