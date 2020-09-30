Highlights: Number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Now more than 2000 Corona positives are coming everyday

Number of corona infects crossed 2000 in the state this week

Record 422 corona infected in the capital Jaipur

Number of corona infected is increasing continuously in Jaipur and Jodhpur

Jaipur

The risk of corona in Rajasthan is increasing continuously. Now, more than 2000 thousand corona positive cases are coming up in the state every day. If we look at the trend of the last seven days, about 2000 and more corona positive cases have been confirmed. According to the data on Tuesday, there are 2148 cases of new Corona positive. At the same time, according to the data, till Monday, 2112 corona positives were confirmed in the state. The biggest thing is that on Tuesday also 422 corona positive cases have been confirmed in the capital Jaipur, which was 444 on Monday.

Here is the data of districts

In the state capital, where according to the data till Tuesday, 422 coronas were found infected. 331 in Jodhpur, 124 in Ajmer, 106 in Bhilwar, 103 in Bikaner, 101 in Udaipur, 86 in Kota, 83 in Alwar, 76 in Nagaur, 69 in Pali, 68 in Churu, 61 in Sikar, 51 in Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu. 49 in Sirohi, 45 in Barmer, 45 in Dhaulpur, 33 in Rajsamand, 28 in Hanumangarh, 26-26 in Sawai Madhapur and Chittorgarh, 24 in Tonk, 22 in Bharatpur, 21 in Jaisalmer, 20 in Karauli and Jalore. 20 were found infected in Dungarpur, 16 in Dausa, 15 in Baran, 11 in Jhalawar and Banswara, 6 each in Pratapgarh, 2 in Bundi.

24 September to around 2000 Corona positive

Let us tell you that on September 24, the total 1981 corona in the state was infected, i.e. this number was reduced to only 19 from 2000. At the same time, there has been a continuous increase in this figure according to the data till Tuesday. More than 2000 Corona positives are appearing throughout the week. According to the data, on 25 September 2010, 26 on 2045, 27 on 2084, 28 on 2112 and 29 on 2148 in the new corona positive region.