Corona is constantly breaking new records in the state. Now more than 1500 cases are coming out. At the same time, now positive cases are making new records.

According to the report of the day on Saturday, 813 new positive cases have been reported. So, now the administration’s concern also seems to be increasing. The highest havoc of Corona is visible in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur.

More than 100 cases in Jaipur

With 813 new positive cases on Saturday, 132 positives have been confirmed in Jaipur. Similarly, 86 in Jodhpur, 68 in Kota, 67 in Ajmer, 49 in Udaipur, 45 in Alwar, 40 in Bhilwara, 33 in Pali, 26 in Jhalawar, 24-24 in Nagaur and Bikaner, 21 in Pratapgarh, 18 in Dungarpur 16 in Ganganagar, 15 in Tonk, 14-14 in Sirohi, Jalore and Baran, 12-12 in Rajsamand, Dholpur and Churu, 11 in Bundi, 10 in Chittorgarh, 8 in Banswara, Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu and 7-7 in Dausa. , 5–5 were found in Karauli, Hanumangarh and Barmer, 4 in Bharatpur, 2 in Jaisalmer.

Now over 1300 deaths

Now the number of deaths in the state is also increasing. More than 1300 deaths have been confirmed in the state with new corona patients with the confirmation of seven new people. A total of 1315 patients have lost their lives due to corona infection in the state. Let us know that a total of 112103 positives have been found. Of these 92303 people have been recovered. Out of this, 90861 has been discharged. At the same time, there are total 18485 active cases in the state.