Highlights: Number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Now more than 2000 Corona positives are coming everyday

Now more than 400 corona infected in capital Jaipur

Number of corona infected is increasing continuously in Jaipur and Jodhpur

In Rajasthan, more than 200 corona infections are now exposed every day. The number of corona infected is continuously increasing where the residents are worried. At the same time, the result of increasing number is that the total number of infected people in the state has reached 1.39 so far. It is noteworthy that on Friday, 2211 new positive cases of Corona have been reported. At the same time, in the capital Jaipur, more than 400 cases are coming out every day.

Know in which districts how many positive cases

Let us tell you that 414 Corona positive cases have come out in the capital Jaipur. Apart from this, 326 in Jodhpur, 198 in Alwar, 183 in Bikaner, 95 in Ajmer, 69 in Jhunjhunu, 68 in Pali, 108-108 in Churu, Udaipur and Bhilwara, 60 in Ganganagar, 53 in Barmer, 46 in Sikar. , 44 in Sirohi, 42 in Hanumangarh, 41 in Kota, 36 in Chittorgarh, 33 in Rajsamand, 30 in Tonk, 27 in Dhaulpur, 25 in Jaisalmer, 23 in Jhalawar, 22 in Nagaur, 21 in Jalore, 20 in Bharatpur, Dungarpur In 19, 11 were infected in Dausa and Banswara, 9 in Bundi, 7 in Baran, 6 in Sawai Madhopur and Pratapgarh, 2 in Karauli.

2000 consecutive patients from 25 September

According to the data, on 25 September 2010, 26 on 2045, 27 on 2084, 28 on 2112 and 29 on 2148, 30 on 2173 new corona positive cases have been revealed. At the same time, 2193 new positive cases have been reported on October 1 and on October 2, on Friday.