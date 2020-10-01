Highlights: Number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Everyday Corona is making new records in Rajasthan. Now, more than 2000 thousand corona positive cases are coming up in the state every day. Let us tell you that on Wednesday also Corona set a new record in Rajasthan. According to the latest data here, 2173 corona positives have been confirmed in the state. The biggest thing is that more than 400 Corona positive cases are going on in the capital Jaipur.

400 in Jaipur, more than 300 in Jodhpur

If we look at the district-wise figures of the state, then there are more than 400 corona patients in Jaipur in the state. According to the figures till Wednesday, 408 in Jaipur, 336 in Jodhpur, 139 in Bikaner, 109 in Alwar, 107 in Bhilwara, 101 in Udaipur, 90 in Ajmer, 84 in Nagaur, 62 in Pali, 63 in Kota, 59 in Dungarpur 58 in Ganganagar, 55 in Churu, 53 in Jalore, 45 in Chittorgarh, 41-41 in Sirohi and Jhunjhunu, 39-39 in Karauli and Dausa, 32 in Bharatpur, 27 in Sikar, 26-26 in Rajsamand and Hanumangarh, in Dholpur. 25, 22 in Barmer, 16-16 in Ganganagar and Jaisalmer, 14 in Sawai Madhopur, 11-11 in Tonk and Banswara, 9 in Bundi, 5 in Baran, 4 were found in Pratapgad.

Total positive figure reached 135292

Let us tell you that the total corona positive figure in the state has reached 135292. The highest number of cases are from Jaipur. So far, 21488 patients have been found in Jaipur. After this, 20177 cases have been confirmed in Jodhpur. On the other hand, if you look at the statistics of deaths, the total death toll has reached 1486 with 15 new deaths in the state so far.