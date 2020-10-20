Highlights: Number of corona infected started decreasing in the state now

The process of arrival of two thousand patients stopped daily

Corona infected less than 2000 on Monday

But right now there is danger in the capital Jaipur

The number of corona positive cases is now steadily decreasing in Rajasthan. There has been a decrease in the number of corona patients in the state for three consecutive days. In such a situation, these can now be considered auspicious signs. Let me tell you that more than 2000 thousand coronas were being continuously infected in the state. Total new figures in the state are 1960.

These are the statistics of districts

According to the data, the threat still remains in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur. There is still no continuation of more than 300 corona infected. According to new figures, 371 in Jaipur, 309 in Jodhpur have been found corona infected. 90 in Ajmer, 213 in Alwar, 7 in Banswara, 10 in Baran, 21 in Barmer, 137 in Bharatpur, 30 in Bhilwara, 85 in Bikaner, 13 in Bundi, 14 in Chittorgarh, 82 in Churu, 20 in Dausa, Dholpur 4 have been found infected in Dungarpur, 0 in Ganganagar, 30 in Hanumangarh, 12 in Jaisalmer, 15 in Jalore, 15 in Jhalawar, 73 in Jhunjhunu, and 5 in Karauli.

More than 2000 Corona patients arriving since September 25

Let us tell you that on September 25, 2010 Corona infected patients were found in the state. After this, the ever increasing figures were raising concern. But now the figures are gradually decreasing. Talking about the total cases of corona in the state, this number has increased to 173266. At the same time, the total cases of corona have increased to 175226. The number of accompanying dead has now risen to 1760. The active case is 20893.