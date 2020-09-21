Highlights: The danger of corona is constantly increasing in the state

Lack of beds and ventilators in many hospitals of the state

Bad information of beds and ventilators is not available in hospitals

People can call 181 and other numbers for the correct information

Jaipur

In the state capital Jaipur, where the discussion of ventilator and bed was in the news a few days ago. At the same time, a new attempt is being made by the state government. In fact, the state government has now started strengthening the helpline for correct treatment from corona patients. For this, the government has issued an 181 helpline number, under which people can get information about hospitals and ventilators by calling this number. Apart from this helpline, the state government has also started helpline service at RUHS Hospital.

Information of private hospital will also be available

According to the information received, through this helpline, where information about bends and ventilators will be available in government hospitals. At the same time, details about private hospitals will also be found in this helpline. It is noteworthy that prices are being increased in private hospitals due to non-availability of beds. In such a situation, the government has taken several steps with the helpdesk for its monitoring.

24-hour helpdesk service also started at RUHS

A help desk has also been set up by the district administration in the state’s largest Kovid Center RUHS to provide correct information related to Kovid 19 in the district and to help patients. Here, doctors and officers of the district administration will be available 24 hours in three shifts. The help desk numbers are 0141-2792251. The entire responsibility of the help desk has been given to SDM Jaipur South Jagat Rajeshwar.