Highlights: Number of corona infected is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Now more than 2000 Corona positives are coming everyday

A record 444 corona infected in the capital Jaipur

Number of corona infected is increasing continuously in Jaipur and Jodhpur

The risk of corona in Rajasthan is increasing continuously. Now, more than 2000 thousand corona positive cases are coming up in the state every day. Let me tell you where 2045 Corona positives were confirmed on Sunday. At the same time, according to the statistics till Monday, 2112 corona positives have been confirmed in the state. The biggest thing is that a record 444 corona positive cases have been confirmed in the capital Jaipur on Monday.

Know where many corona positives have been confirmed

In the capital Jaipur, where 444 corona positives have been confirmed. 361 in Jodhpur, 127 in Pali, 110 in Alwar, 106 in Bikaner, 100 in Bhilwara, 82 in Ajmer, 80 in Udaipur, 74 in Jalore, 60 in Kota, 53 in Nagaur, 40 in Dungarpur, 38 in Sirohi and Jhunjhunu. -38, 37-37 in Dausa and Churu, 33 in Ganganagar, 30-30 in Rajsamand and Dholpur, 24 in Chittorgarh, 21 in Tonk, 20-20 in Karauli and Bharatpur, 19-20 in Hanumangarh and Barmer, Jhalawar and Jaisalmer. In 17-17, 16 were found in Bundi, 15-15 in Sawai Madhopur and Banswara, 14 in Baran, 9 in Pratapgarh, 6 in Sikar.

Promotion of 477 doctors in the state

Here the good news is that here, the Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma announced the promotion of 477 physicians on Monday. He has completed the pending DACP proceedings and has approved him for promotion. According to Raghu Sharma, there was a demand from the doctors for a long time to do DACP. Instructions have been given to review remaining cases from DACP and also to DACP soon.