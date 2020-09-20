The uncontrolled corona virus infection in Rajasthan has made the government sleepless. After 1834 new cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, the Ashok Gehlot government of the state has decided to implement Section-144 in public places at district headquarters in 11 districts to curb the growing infection of the Corona epidemic. Here now the gathering of more than 5 persons will be banned. In a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night, it has been decided to establish Kovid-19 war room at the state and district levels with the implementation of Section-144. These war rooms will work 24×7 to help Corona patients and their families. Additional District Magistrate level officers in the districts will be in charge of the war room.To overcome the Kovid-19 transition, the government has imposed Section-144 at the headquarters of the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts. In these cities, more than 5 persons will be prohibited from collecting together in public places under Section 144. 5 persons will also wear masks in public places and follow the rules of social distance. District collectors will issue orders in this regard.

Until 31 October Ban on socio-religious events

Gehlot has decided to continue the ban on any socio-religious event in the entire state till October 31 in a meeting with officials on the state of Kovid-19 epidemic and measures to prevent it. Only exemption of 20 persons to attend the funeral and 50 persons for the wedding ceremony will remain undone, but for this the local subdivision officer will have to give prior notice. The Chief Minister has assured the people that proper arrangements have been made for treatment of corona in all the districts of the state. There is no shortage of life saving devices like oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in any district. Some misleading information has been spread in this regard, which is unfortunate. He said that no shortage will be left in the treatment of Corona patients in the state.



Corona helpline will be started, help will be available on 181

State-level helpline 181 will also be started from Monday 21 September to give any trouble advice or information related to corona to any person or family affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic in Rajasthan. Any person can contact dialing 181 number to seek solutions and advice related to the corona problem. The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure adequate telephone lines for this helpline.

Resolution – ‘No Mask – No Entry’

CM Gehlot instructed to strictly follow health protocols including wearing masks and keeping proper distance at all public places to avoid epidemic infection. He said that people should follow the resolution of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ at all places like markets, offices, public transport, tourist places etc. Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medicine and Health, Dr. Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary Rajeev Swaroop, Principal Secretary Home Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Akhil Arora, Government Secretary Medical Education at this high level meeting on Saturday night. Vaibhav Galaria, Information and Public Relations Commissioner Mahendra Soni and other officials were present.

