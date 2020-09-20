Section 144 comes into force in these cities, collector will issue order
Until 31 October Ban on socio-religious events
Gehlot has decided to continue the ban on any socio-religious event in the entire state till October 31 in a meeting with officials on the state of Kovid-19 epidemic and measures to prevent it. Only exemption of 20 persons to attend the funeral and 50 persons for the wedding ceremony will remain undone, but for this the local subdivision officer will have to give prior notice. The Chief Minister has assured the people that proper arrangements have been made for treatment of corona in all the districts of the state. There is no shortage of life saving devices like oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in any district. Some misleading information has been spread in this regard, which is unfortunate. He said that no shortage will be left in the treatment of Corona patients in the state.
Corona helpline will be started, help will be available on 181
State-level helpline 181 will also be started from Monday 21 September to give any trouble advice or information related to corona to any person or family affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic in Rajasthan. Any person can contact dialing 181 number to seek solutions and advice related to the corona problem. The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure adequate telephone lines for this helpline.
Resolution – ‘No Mask – No Entry’
CM Gehlot instructed to strictly follow health protocols including wearing masks and keeping proper distance at all public places to avoid epidemic infection. He said that people should follow the resolution of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ at all places like markets, offices, public transport, tourist places etc. Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Medicine and Health, Dr. Subhash Garg, Chief Secretary Rajeev Swaroop, Principal Secretary Home Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Akhil Arora, Government Secretary Medical Education at this high level meeting on Saturday night. Vaibhav Galaria, Information and Public Relations Commissioner Mahendra Soni and other officials were present.
