Highlights: The process of arrival of corona infected in the state did not stop

The danger continues in the state capital Jaipur and Jodhpur

Although the graph is now seen falling in the state

The number of people recovering is increasing rapidly

Jaipur

Corona speed has started to decrease in the state. However, the continuation of more than 2000 Corona positives continues. But if we look at the numbers, this graph is now visible. According to the last statistics till Tuesday, a total of 2035 corona have been found infected.

Good news: Two brothers who love birds like this, prepared three-storey house for birds, comes to spend 10 lakhs annually

This is district wise report of the state

The state capital Jaipur continues to have more than three corona infected. In Jaipur, 218-218 have been found infected with 397 Corona positive in Jodhpur and Bikaner. Similarly, 156 in Ajmer and Alwar, 132 in Nagaur, 105 in Udaipur, 102 in Pali, 84 in Kota, 66 in Ganganagar, 64 in Jalore, 58 in Bharatpur, 45-45 in Sikar and Jhunjhunu, 28 in Sirohi, Hanumangarh 27, 22 in Tok, 20 in Banswara, 17 in Churu, 14-14 in Rajsamand and Barmer, 9 in Bundi, 7 in Jaisalmer, 6-6 in Dhaulpur and Dausa, 6 in Bhilwara, 5 in Chittorgarh, 4 in Sawai Madhopur , 2–2 infected found in Karauli and Jhalawar.

Churu news: father made daughter’s deal, minor becomes 11 weeks pregnant

More than two thousand cases from 25 September

Let us tell you that more than 2000 coronas have been found to be infected since September 25 in the state. On September 25, 2010 corona infections were confirmed. After this graph continued to grow, but now gradually this number seems to be decreasing. The total total positive in the state reached 1,63,219. At the same time, the death toll of 14 people has been 1679.