Highlights: Continuation of arrival of more than two thousand infected people in the state

Although now the number is gradually decreasing

Number of corona infected in Bikaner crosses 10 thousand

More than 300 in Jaipur, decreased in Bikaner and Jodhpur

Jaipur

In the state, there is a continuous trend of the arrival of corona infected. Meanwhile, the number of infected in Bikaner has crossed 10 thousand. However, gradually the graph of the infected is seen to decrease. But the capital Jaipur still has its havoc. There are still over 300 infected to be found in Jaipur. At the same time, the process of the arrival of more than 300 infected people in Jodhpur and Bikaner has stopped. According to the data on Wednesday, the total new infected in the state is 2021.

300 in Jaipur, Bikaner – more than 200 in Jodhpur

According to the data, 387 corona infections have been found in Jaipur, while 293 in Bikaner, 271 corona infections in Jodhpur have been confirmed. Similarly, 126 in Alwar, 109 in Ajmer, 90 in Kota, 86 in Nagaur, 82 in Churu, 72 in Udaipur, 60 in Bharatpur, 58 in Jhunjhunu, 48 in Pali, 45 in Rajsamand, 44 in Ganganagar, 39 in Sikar, 27-27 in Dausa and Bhilwara, 24 in Dungarpur, 21 in Jalore, 19 in Sawai Madhopur 19. 18 in Sirohi, 17 in Chittorgarh, 12 in Tonk, 9 in Baran, 8 in Karauli, 6–6 in Jaisalmer and Barmer, Pratapgarh. And 5-5 were found in Hanumangarh, 4 in Jhalawar, 2 in Dhaulpur, 1 in Banswara.

Number exceeds 10 thousand in Bikaner

However, in Jodhpur and Bikaner, the number of corona infections has started to decline. But the figures of Bikaner have suddenly crossed 10 thousand. At present, the maximum number of cases has been found in 27327 Jaipur. There are 24753 cases in Jodhpur, 12988 cases in Alwar. Bikaner has the fourth highest number of 10061 corona infected. The total positive figure reached 165240. At the same time, 1694 patients have died in the state so far.