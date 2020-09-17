On Friday, a huge relief has been announced by the Government of Ashek Gehlot for more than 17 thousand patients suffering from Corona virus infection. The families of patients infected with Kovid-19 have now been allowed to visit the hospital as well as permission to feed their home. However, all of this requires the patient’s family members to reach the hospital with PPE kits and other safe means. By wearing PPE kits, family members will be able to meet the patients and also give them homemade food.Jodhpur Jail: prisoner had to hide mobile in genitals expensive, doctors are trying to removeAccording to an order issued by Akhil Arora, the Chief Secretary of the Medical Department, the government has taken this decision keeping in mind the isolation and the stress caused by patients infected with corona. As per the order instructions of the Medical Department, now the patients infected with Kovid-19 admitted in government and private hospitals will be able to meet their relatives / relatives with all protective measures (PPE kits, masks, gloves, fixed distance etc.). This can be done by the hospital in the time frame. It has also been clarified by the department that if the patient’s family or relatives want to give home food to the patient, it can also be given according to the prescribed protocol.



Oxygen will be available at the help desk of the hospital

Orders have been given by the government to keep oxygen cylinders, wheel chairs and stretchers available at the help desk in Kovid dedicated hospitals keeping in mind the emergency situation of patients. Considering the bed capacity, these facilities will have to be arranged in sufficient numbers keeping in mind the convenience of patients coming for treatment and emergencies. This is being done so that the patient’s condition can be stabilized by giving immediate relief to the patient.