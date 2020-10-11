Highlights: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in the state

Continuation of arrival of more than 2000 infected people daily

Almost all the districts in the state are affected

After Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner now also has a growing infection

Jaipur

In the state, the corona is constantly catching people. While there was a constant threat in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur, now new hotspots are also emerging in Bikaner (rajasthan new corona hotsopt bikaner). Let us tell you that 2123 new positive cases of Corona were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. These include 365 in Jaipur, 349 in Jodhpur and 300 in Bikaner. After Friday, on Saturday, more than 300 coronas have been found infected in all three districts.

This is the condition of other districts

Where more than 300 corona have been found infected in Jaipur Jodhpur and Bikaner in the state. There are also many other districts, where more than 100 corona is infected. According to the data, 204 in Alwar, 98 in Bhilwara, 94 in Kota, 75 in Udaipur, 73 in Ajmer, 63 in Ganganagar, 63 in Nagaur, 43 in Sikar, 43 in Pali, 40 in Pali, 38 in Dungarpur, 35 in Jalore, Tonk and Jhunjhunu. 34-34 in, 24 in Hanumangarh, 28 in Bharatpur, 24 in Sawai Madhopur, 20 in Rajsamand, 18-18 in Churu and Chittorgarh, 12-12 in Karauli, Jhalawar and Bundi, 11 in Sirohi, Dhaulpur, Barmer and Banswara 8-8, 5 in Dausa, 4 in Pratapgarh, 3 in Jaisalmer, 1 in Baran were found infected.

Jaipur – Jodhpur most affected

The capital Jaipur is most affected by the corona virus. So far, 25758 patients have been found here. At the same time, the maximum number of 23630 corona infected has been found in Jodhpur. The total positive figure in Rajasthan reached 156908. At the same time the figure of the dead has reached 1636 with 15 new deaths.