The corona virus in rajasthan is now increasing day by day in the state. Every day the corona virus is startling the people by creating new records. The number of new Corona positives last night is 1912. The day before this, 1892 were found infected. The state capital Corona is being affected the most due to infection. Transition of corona is also keeping pace in Jodhpur.

More than 300 infected in Jaipur and Jodhpur

According to the data till Tuesday in Jaipur and Jodhpur, more than 300 infected people have been found in the capital Jaipur and Jodhpur. 398 new infections have been found in Jaipur and 303 in Jodhpur. There are 102 in Udaipur, 93 in Alwar, 92 in Jalore, 88 in Ajmer, 83-83 in Pali and Bhilwara, 67 in Bikaner, 57 in Dungarpur, 52 in Nagaur, 43 in Kota, 35-35 in Sirohi, Jhunjhunu and Churu. , 34 in Bharatpur, 32 in Dausa, 31-31 in Tonk and Rajsamand, 29 in Ganganagar, 26 in Chittorgarh, 22 in Hanumangarh, 20 in Jhalawar, 18-18 in Sikar and Karauli, 16 in Barmer, 15 in Sawai Madhopur, In Dhaulpur 11, 10 were found in Banswara and Baran, 9 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Bundi, 6 in Pratapgarh.

Number to reach one lakh

The number of total infected in the state reached 118793. So far 98812 people have been recovered. Experts say that the number of people recovering on Wednesday will reach one lakh. Now a total of 18614 active cases are left in the state. At the same time the figure of deaths has been 1367.