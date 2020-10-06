Highlights: Sahada MLA died due to Corona after effect

Third time MLA elected from Sahada Vidhan Sabha constituency of Bhilwara district

Medanta died during treatment in hospital

Corona was infected a month ago

Bhilwara

Due to the havoc of Corona, the state’s politics suffered another loss on Tuesday. After former Tonk MLA (ex Rajasthan tonk mla) and Health Minister Zakia Inam (zakia inam), another Congress veteran MLA Kailash Chaudhary has passed away. Congress MLA Kelash Trivedi, elected for the third time from Sahada Legislative Assembly constituency of Bhilwara district, underwent final treatment at Medanta Hospital.

Rajasthan: The court gave the verdict in Alwar Thanagaji gangrape, sentenced the guilty to umnqaid

Corona positive happened a month ago

Let us tell you that MLA Trivedi got corona infected a month ago. Therefore, Bhilwara and Jaipur were treated, but after the situation became serious, the government shifted them to Gurugram Medanta Hospital by air ambulance 5 days ago. But there was no improvement in the situation there, this morning his death was officially announced at 8.17 am. Although Trivedi’s report had already come negative, he could not be saved due to lung infection.

Record of more than 2000 Corona Infections not stopping, figure close to 1.5 million

Become MLA thrice, inherited politics

Let me tell you that MLA Trivedi inherited politics. His family politics was from the post of head in Panchayat Raj. After father Kailash Trivedi took command. After becoming the Prime Minister, he was elected MLA in 2003 and reached the Assembly. After this, apart from losing once, the people of Sahada continued to get their support. After his death, there is a wave of mourning in the Rajasthan Congress. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha Speaker CP Joshi, including PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara and other ministers have also expressed sorrow.