Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that a section of the opposition and the media is misleading the public by comparing the incident in Baran of the state to the gruesome incident like Hathras. Gehlot tweeted, ‘The incident in Hathras is highly condemnable. It is less condemned, but unfortunately the incident in Baran, Rajasthan is being compared to the incident of Hathras, while in Baran, the girls themselves did not persecute themselves in their statements before the magistrate and in their will Said to go out with the boys.

Gehlot said, ‘Medical examination of the girls was also conducted and the investigation revealed that the boys are also minors. The investigation will continue even further. Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted, ‘Incident is one thing and action is another. If the incident happened, action was also taken immediately. A section of the media and the opposition is trying to mislead the people of the state and the country by comparing this matter with the gruesome incident like Hathras.

Let me tell you that under the Baran of the state, two minor sisters went missing from the house on 19 September, who were found in Kota on 22 September. These girls were handed over to their family members after recording the statement. According to the police, both the girls had clarified in their statements that they were not raped. The medical examination of both also did not confirm the rape.

At the same time, Ramlal Sharma, the chief spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has attacked the government over the incidents of rape in the state. MLA Sharma said that there have been many embarrassing incidents in Rajasthan in the last 10 days and the government is not able to curb these incidents. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was arrested by the police while going to Hathras. After this, the Congress has said that the party will organize protests across the country.