Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed the CID-CB to investigate the murder of the temple priest. Gehlot has instructed to get the entire case investigated under the supervision of CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that on October 6, a day before this incident, there was also a panchayat of the people of the village in this land dispute, in which the people of Meena Samaj were in abundance. Meena Samaj and others accompanied the priest Babulal Vaishnav. The majority Panchayat of Meena Samaj had given their consent in respect of land in favor of Babulal Vaishnav and Radha Gopalji temple.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government has always strived to protect the interests of priests on the lands under the temple. In 1991, the then BJP government issued an order directing the removal of the names of priests from the revenue records on the land of temple pardon. At the same time, whether the Congress was in government or in opposition, it always advocated the interests of the priests in relation to the temple land.

The CM alleged that it was reprehensible that the BJP tried to make the tragic incident of Bukna village in Sapotra from a land dispute between two families a form of caste hatred between Meena and Vaishnav society. This has undermined the image of Rajasthan unnecessarily. In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the incident was not an ethnic conflict, nor a pre-planned episode. It was a quarrel between the two families over the possession of a piece of land, which turned into a heartbreaking event.

Significantly, in the land dispute, priest Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire on Wednesday, who died in the SMS hospital here on Thursday. It is alleged that people trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple had set the priest on fire by spraying petrol.