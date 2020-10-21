Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government will also bring a bill against the recently passed agriculture related laws of the Center. Also, a special session of the state assembly will be called soon for this.

This decision was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday evening. In this meeting chaired by Chief Minister Gehlot, the central government discussed the effects of three new laws made on the subjects related to farmers.

Rajasthan will also pass a bill against the law

According to the official statement issued after the meeting, the Council of Ministers decided in the interest of the farmers of the state that a special session of the Assembly should be convened soon to preserve the interests of the farmers. Gehlot tweeted, “Today the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon.”

According to the statement, the Council of Ministers of State emphasized the imperative of purchasing crops at the minimum support price. At the same time, the traders also discussed the restoration of the rights of the civil court for settlement of farmers in case of dispute in the purchase of crop. Settlement arrangements through the committee or civil court should remain the same.

आज पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार ने इन कानूनों के विरुद्ध बिल पारित किये हैं और राजस्थान भी शीघ्र ऐसा ही करेगा.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 20, 2020

कोरोना से निपटने संबंधी प्रबंधन राज्य में रहा बेहतरीन- मंत्री

मंत्री परिषद ने माना कि नए कृषि कानूनों के लागू होने के बाद आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम के तहत सामान्य परिस्थितियों में विभिन्न कृषि जिन्सों के भंडार की अधिकतम सीमा हटाने से कालाबाजारी बढ़ने, अनाधिकृत भण्डारण और कीमतें बढ़ने की आशंका से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता. बैठक में यह भी चर्चा की गई कि अनुबंध कृषि अधिनियम में न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का प्रावधान रखना प्रदेश के किसानों के हित में होगा. बैठक में प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण और इससे निपटने के लिए राज्य सरकार के किए जा रहे प्रबंधन पर भी चर्चा हुई.

मंत्री परिषद ने इस बात पर संतोष व्यक्त किया कि राज्य में कोरोना वायरस से निपटने संबंधी प्रबंधन बेहतरीन रहा है. मंत्री परिषद ने यह भी निर्णय किया कि कोरोना वायरस के विरूद्ध जन आंदोलन को 31 अक्टूबर से एक माह और बढ़ाकर 30 नवम्बर तक जारी रखा जाए. इस बीच, गहलोत ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘सोनिया गांधी व राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस हमारे अन्नदाता किसानों के पक्ष में मजबूती से खड़ी है और हमारी पार्टी किसान विरोधी कानून जो राजग सरकार ने बनाए हैं, उनका विरोध करती रहेगी.

आज पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार ने इन कानूनों के विरुद्ध विधेयक पारित किये हैं और राजस्थान भी शीघ्र ऐसा ही करेगा.’’

