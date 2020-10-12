Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the CID-CB to investigate the murder of the temple priest. Gehlot has instructed to investigate the entire case under the supervision of CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that it was condemnable that the BJP tried to give an ethnic appearance between Meena and Vaishnav society to the tragic incident of Bukna village in Sapotra due to a land dispute between two families. This has undermined the image of Rajasthan unnecessarily.

“Event no ethnic conflict”

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the incident was not an ethnic conflict, nor was there any prior plan. It was a fight between two families over possession of a piece of land, which turned into a tragic incident.

We had an incident in Rajasthan in which the police showed promptness and immediately arrested the chief criminal, the UP government should also take immediate action in the incident of shooting the priest in Gonda (Uttar Pradesh). – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) October 11, 2020

Chief Minister Gehlot said that on October 6, a day before this incident, there was also a panchayat of the people of the village in the land dispute, in which the people of Meena Samaj were in abundance. Meena Samaj and others were with the priest Babulal Vaishnav and majority Panchayat of Meena Samaj had given their consent in respect of the land in favor of Babulal Vaishnav and Radha Gopalji temple.

“Congress always upheld the interests of priests”

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government has always strived to protect the interests of priests on the lands under the temple. In 1991, the then BJP government issued an order directing the removal of the names of priests from the revenue record on the lands of temple pardon. At the same time, whether the Congress was in government or in opposition, it always advocated the interests of the priests in relation to the land of the temple.

Let me tell you, priest Vaishnav was allegedly set ablaze on Wednesday in a land dispute, who died in SMS Hospital on Thursday. It is alleged that people trying to occupy the cultivated land near the temple had set the priest on fire by spraying petrol.

