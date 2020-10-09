In Karauli, Rajasthan, a case of burning a monk alive has come to light. An attempt was made to burn the priest alive, after which he was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have arrested the main accused. After the unfolding of this incident, there is a lot of anger among the people, people say that the law and order in Rajasthan is completely stalled. According to the police, there was already a dispute on both sides about the land of the temple.

What was the matter

This entire incident is about the Gram Panchayat Bukna of Sapotra police station area of ​​Karauli. Here, 50-year-old Babulal Vaishnav worshiped the temple and the land of temple forgiveness was also occupied by him. But the domineering Kailash Meena had an eye on this land. To capture this land, accused Kailash Meena set the priest on fire by pouring petrol.

Rajasthan: A temple priest succumbed to his injuries last night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district. Police have arrested the main accused Kailash Meena (Pics from 8.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/9d3q8ZIzqp – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

BJP state president has also tweeted after this incident. He wrote, ‘Incidents of all kinds of crimes are increasing in the state. The incident of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra shows that the fear of the law among the criminals is over. The people of the state are scared, scared, scared, after all, Gehlot ji, how long will you be the messiah of criminals? ‘

At the same time, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also tweeted on this whole matter. He wrote, ‘The more condemnation of the case of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra, Karauli district, to death, the less the grief, the less.

Congress MLA and former minister Ramesh Meena responded by tweeting. He wrote, ‘The incident of burning temple priest Babulal Ji alive in Sapotra is condemnable. Such incidents are not true for civil society. The police officers of the district have been directed that strict action should be taken against the culprits. The main accused has been caught, the remaining accused have also been directed to be arrested soon.

Let us tell you that on this whole incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tweeted and has expressed his grief on the incident and announced a severe punishment for the culprits.

The murder of Babulal Vaishnav ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, such acts have no place in civilized society. The Government of Madhya Pradesh is with mournful families in this sad time.

The main accused of the incident has been arrested and action is on. The convicts will not be spared. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2020

