Highlights: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in the state

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urges self-discipline

Doctor’s review on Diwali and Korana virus epidemic

Instructions given after talking to experts

Jaipur

In the state, where the corona crisis continues to spread rapidly. At the same time, it is being discussed repeatedly that the use of firecrackers on the Deepawali festival in the Corona period can prove fatal. After talking to the experts about the condition of corona infection in this regard, CM Ashok Gehlot has instructed the people of the state to celebrate the festival of Diwali this year in self-discipline. Also avoid the use of firecrackers.

Consultation with doctors done through VC

Let us tell you that the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion and discussion with expert doctors on the condition of corona infection in the state through a video conference on Friday. On the basis of the advice of expert doctors, Gehlot has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the festival of Deepawali this year in self-discipline and not to use firecrackers in view of the corona virus epidemic. During this meeting, all guidelines issued regarding firecrackers were also discussed.

All experts advised about pollution from firecrackers

According to the information, there was an opinion of all the experts in the meeting that smoke and pollution from firecrackers is particularly deadly for the common people as well as corona infected patients and people recovering from corona. Referring to the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister said that the Court has also issued guidelines to control the pollution caused by fireworks many times. According to the information received, he said that there is already a ban on the use of firecrackers in the districts of the state included in the National Capital Region. The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has given guidelines to ban the use of firecrackers.