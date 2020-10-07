Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020: Rajasthan Pre-Registered (Pre DElEd) Registrar Education Departmental Examinations Bikaner has released the result of BSTC Pre DeLed Entrance Examination. The results were announced by the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara. Candidates can check their results at result.predeled.com, www.predeled.com or www.predeled.in. On 31 August, the pre-DLAD 2020 was held for the entrance examination of DLED, a two-year teacher education course required to become a teacher in elementary education in 33 districts of Rajasthan. The examination followed all guidelines related to Kovid-19 epidemic. 6 lakh 69 thousand candidates were sitting in this examination.

Azad Patel has topped 509 out of 597 in the BSTC Pre-DLED Examination General. Gopesh Kumar Sharma (509) and Vijay Kumar Lata finished third. At the same time, Chandrasekhar has secured first, Boney Ram second and Kanika Kumari Sharma has secured third position in BSTC Pre-DLED Exam Sanskrit course. That is, the candidates with 88.06 percent in General and 78.56 percent in Sanskrit have been the toppers. Govind Dotasara said that it does not have the last cutoff.

The Rajasthan Education Department had said on Tuesday by tweeting – ‘On October 7, the results of the pre-D.L.Ed Exam 2020 result declaration program has been ensured at 4 o’clock in the Samsa Auditorium, Education Complex. Honorable Minister of State for Education, Shri Govind Singh Dotasara will be the chief guest of this program.

After the results are released, students will be able to register online for PreDElEd. Apart from this, the registrar has informed on its official website predeled.com that the online application for registration of Pre DLED Exam 2020 will be available soon.

Rajasthan BSTC is a state level exam that is conducted for admission in D.El.D (General / Sanskrit) course.

The notice has been issued by the Department of Elementary Education of the Government of Rajasthan to the candidates to beware of fake news.

Apply for refund by October 15

In the notice, the Office Coordinator of Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education, (Registrar of Education Departmental Examinations Bikaner) stated that the candidates, who had made double payment of the fee amount, while applying online for the Pre-DLED Examination 2020, for refund. Can apply for Such candidates can apply for the refund by visiting the portal of the department www.predeled.com or www.predeled.in by uploading their own data with their login and password. Refund will be transferred to the bank account of the candidates. The notice states that candidates can apply for refunds by October 15. If the application is made after 15 October, then the candidate will be responsible in case of no refund. They will not be given any other opportunity.