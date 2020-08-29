Guidelines related to Kovid-19 infection will be strictly followed in the Pre-DLED Examination to be held on August 31 by Bikaner, Department of Education Departmental Examinations. Admission will not be available without mask examination center. Before entering the examination center, the candidates have to get their hands sanitized. All the students will have to maintain social distancing. Apart from this, students will also have to carry a photo ID along with the admit card.

– Check the candidate’s question book at the examination center as soon as it is found. Make sure all its pages are full or not. Replace the damaged or defective question booklet and OMR sheet up to 10 minutes after the commencement of the examination. There will be no change after this. It will be the responsibility of the candidate.

– No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the expiry of the prescribed period of examination.

After the examination is over, leave the room only after giving the question booklet and OMR sheet to the invigilator.

Exam pattern

– The question paper will be divided into four parts. There will be a total of 200 multiple choice type questions. Each question will be of 3 marks. There will be 50 questions from four sections – mental ability, general information of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, language ability (English, Sanskrit, Hindi).

– There will not be negative marking.



– Sub-section I English section of sections A, B, C and D. All applicants will be required to solve. The applicants seeking admission in sub-section III Sanskrit part of section ‘D’ diploma in elementary education have to solve and sub-section III Hindi part of section ‘D’ diploma in elementary education, those taking admission in general course

Applicants are required to solve.

– Candidates who select both Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma Sanskrit in Elementary Education will have to solve sub-section II Sanskrit part of Section ‘D’.

Admit card download link

https://deled4.predeled.com/student/admit-card

http://predeled.com/student/admit-card

https://deled1.predeled.com/student/admit-card

https://deled2.predeled.com/student/admit-card

OMR Sheet

– Before the examination starts, fill all the columns given in the OMR sheet. Candidates should carefully enter the roll number and question booklet number in the OMR sheet correctly and

Write the roll number after checking with the admit card. The result of the candidate will be prepared based on the question booklet number filled by the OMR machine in the answer sheet.

– In OMR, deepen the correct answer circle with black / blue ball point pen. To answer a question, blacken / blue the same circle, and do not work rough.