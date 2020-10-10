Highlights: BJP prepares to house Gehlot government over Sapotra scandal

The incident of burning the priest alive in Sapotra of Karauli surfaced

Priest massacre made the state’s politics sharp, BJP formed a three-member committee

CM Gehlot also tweeted – Accused Kailash Meena arrested

Jaipur / Karauli

In the country where the case of gang rape with a minor in Hathras (rape kand) has not been stopped. Meanwhile, the case of burning a priest alive in Rajasthan (Rajasthan Priest murder case) has now spread sensation all over the country. Also, in relation to law and order, the BJP has also got the issue of encircling the Congress. Let us tell you that in this case where Rajasthan BJP is showing activeness in besieging Gehlot government. At the same time, the political battle has also intensified in Delhi.

BJP formed a three-member committee

The BJP has increased its activism to surround the government in the priestly murder case. From former CM Vasundhara Raje to BJP state president Satish Pooni, the matter has opened up against the government. At the same time, Rajasthan BJP (BJP) has decided to stage a sit-in protest against the government in this case. BJP state president Satish Pooniyan said that a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted in this matter. This committee of Jaipur city MP Ramcharan Bohra, National Minister and former MLA Alka Gurjar, former state general secretary of BJYM Jitendra Meena will visit the spot on Saturday and present its report to BJP.

Know what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that the case of the possession of temple land in Bukna village of Sapotra area of ​​Karauli district of Rajasthan took the life of a priest. Let us tell you that here a person named Kailash Meena had occupied this land by putting thatch on. So after this came to light, the priest of the temple disturbed the encroachers, then he sprinkled petrol and set the priest on fire, after which the priest died at 7 pm on Thursday during treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur. However, the police have arrested the main accused Kailash Meena. The search for others continues.