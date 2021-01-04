Highlights: After the crows, now the bird flu in the herons too! Bird flu in Dausa!

Dausa

There are reports of death of crows in the state due to bird flu. Meanwhile, bird flu has also knocked in Dausa on Monday. Concerns over the arrival of dead birds in Dausa have increased because of the death of herons as well as herons. At a temple campus at Khatikan Mohalla in Dausa city today, it was reported that some birds were lying dead, after which ACF Anil Gupta of Forest Department and Dr. Niranjan Lal Sharma, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department reached the spot along with the team and the dead birds Got information about. After this, in view of the possibility of bird flu, the body of a crow and a 5-pound heron, which was found on the spot, has been captured.

Team reached the spot wearing PPE kit

During this time, the employees of the Animal Husbandry Department reached the spot wearing PPE kits. Also captured dead birds. After this, their samples were taken and sent to the lab for examination. Only after investigation will it be known that due to which disease these birds have died. After getting the bird in dead state, the forest department is fully alert. Teams have been formed for monitoring throughout the district. In such a situation, birds are being monitored in other places of the district.

Continuation of death of Kauvo in the state continuously

Let us tell you that the deaths of crows have also been confirmed in the state capital Jaipur. At the same time, in the last 24 hours, there have been new cases of death of 135 crows in 7 districts. It has 88 deaths in Hanumangarh, 13 in Jhalawar, 12 in Baran, 7-7 in Jaipur and Jodhpur, and four crows in Pali and Bikaner.

Report – Rekha Sharma.

