Rajsamand

People usually demand rights for themselves, but troubled by the terror of monkeys in Devgarh Municipality, they have taken a strange decision. People now demanded the citizenship of the town if they could not be caught. For this, a procession was taken out and a memorandum was submitted to the SDM and the municipality. Recently, the municipality was given a memorandum to catch the monkey. But when the municipal staff fulfilled their responsibility by catching the langurs instead of catching the monkeys, the people thus tried to awaken the administration. People say that the terror of the red-faced monkeys remains here. Everyone is surprised to hear this news here.

Passers and children are being bitten

The townspeople say that a large number of red-faced monkeys have arrived in the town, which are scratching and biting passersby and children playing outside. Due to these women and children living in homes are strongly disturbed. For several days, no action was taken despite the demand, so the municipality asked for some monkey catchers to supply food and the black-faced langurs were caught in them. Whereas the problem of the terror-stricken red-faced monkeys remains as it is.

Now people are waiting for action

People say that if the municipality cannot take any action. So by giving citizenship to these monkeys, they should be made permanent citizens here. He said that a demonstration and memorandum were organized today on this demand. It remains to be seen what kind of action the administration takes regarding this.