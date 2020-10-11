Highlights: Schedule issued by State Election Commission on Saturday

In the state where the people of the state elected the village government with the fourth phase of panchayat elections on Saturday. At the same time, preparations for the election of the city government in Rajasthan are now intensifying. Election dates have been announced on Saturday by the State Election Commission after the Supreme Court’s decision in the city. Under this, two phases have been decided on October 29 and November 1 in 6 municipal corporations of the state.

Jaipur Heritage in first phase, Jaipur Greater in second

Let us tell you that under the first phase, voting will be held on October 29 in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North. At the same time, voting will be held on November 1 in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South in the second phase. According to the information received, Jaipur Heritage has 100 wards, Kota North 70, Jodhpur North 80 wards. In this way, votes will be cast in 2,761 polling stations in 250 wards for the first phase. In the second phase, elections will be held in 150 wards of Jaipur Greater, Kota South and 80-80 wards of Jodhpur South. There will be a total of 310 wards in the three municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, where voting will take place at 3,211 polling stations. 7,500 EVMs will be used for this. A total of 3597873 people in all 6 municipal areas will exercise their vote in this election. Voting time will be from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Know the complete schedule of elections

After the votes in the elections to be held on October 29 and November 1, the counting of votes will begin on Tuesday, November 3 at 9:00 am. With this, voting for the Mayor will be done on 11 November. At the same time, there will be a vote for the Deputy Mayor on 11 November. According to the information received, public information for the general member election will be released on October 14. Nominations will then be held by 19 October. Candidates will be able to withdraw nominations till 22 October. Similarly, there will be a public notice for the Mayor on 4 November.