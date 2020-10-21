Highlights: Crime graph is continuously increasing in the state

After Dhaulpur, now the attack on BJP leader in Bikaner

The ransom was demanded by threatening the nephew of BJP General Secretary Mohan Surana

Refusing to fire his house at 1 pm, set fire to the car

Only three days after the threat, the miscreants committed the crime

Bikaner

Recently, the video of the attack on Mushtaq Qureshi, BJP’s Mandal President and former Vice Chairman was revealed in Dholpur. On Tuesday, miscreants attacking the family of another BJP leader have told that they have no fear of law and police. Yes, now it has been reported that miscreants attacked the city BJP General Secretary Mohan Surana late night in Bikaner, Madhya Pradesh. It is being told that the attack was done at the house of Mohan Surana’s elder brother. It is noteworthy that the family of BJP General Secretary Mohan Surana and his brother Kiranchand Surana, resident of Indra Chowk in Gangahar, Bikaner, live nearby. The whole family is surprised after this attack.

5 lakh ransom was demanded from nephew

According to the information received a few days ago, a call was received from BJP leader Mahendra Surana’s businessman nephew Narendra Surana. During this, a person named Hariom Ramawat had demanded a ransom of five lakhs on the phone from Narendra Surana. At the same time, if he did not listen, he was threatened with death. But his nephew refused to pay the ransom. The ransom was then attacked at his house. The special thing is that 30 minutes after the incident, the attacker again called the nephew Narendra and said that it was a trailer. I will shoot you 30 bullets.

Fire in Narendra’s car parked outside BJP leader’s house

Narendra Surana, nephew of BJP leader, said that four masked riders on two bikes came at one o’clock on Monday night. Two people on a bike fired five rounds at the house and threw stones. On the other bike, the masked men broke the glass of Narendra’s car outside the house of BJP leader Mahendra Surana and put petrol and set it on fire.

Police engaged in search

According to the information received after this incident, the police is now looking for miscreants. It is being told that when the SHO, who reached the spot after the incident, shook Narendra’s phone and reunited, the miscreant immediately disconnected the phone. SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said that the investigation of the miscreants has been started by getting a blockade. Also, a case has been filed against Kolayat resident Hariom Ramawat and others. Cartridge shells have been recovered from the spot. The suspects are being questioned based on various CCTV footage. Also, the watch has been extended to the family’s shop and home.

BJP Deputy Leader Rathore reacted

BJP Deputy Leader Rajendra Rathore has also reacted to the rising crime graph in the state and the attack on the house of nephew of BJP leader Mahendra Surana. He said that such incidents are continuously coming to the fore. Now Rajasthan is constantly becoming a haven for criminals. At the same time, the state’s Chief Minister and Home Minister Ashok Gehlot are proving to be a failure, it is a matter of plight for Rajasthan.