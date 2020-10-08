Highlights: Corona infection is spreading rapidly in the state

But not a single corona positive in a village of the state

Prevention of Corona infection by the understanding of villagers

The case of Gogathala village of Railamgara Panchayat Samiti in Rajsamand district

Rajsamand.

Corona continues to wreak havoc in the state. Every day, the number of Corona patients is increasing. Meanwhile, there is also an interesting story related to Corona, a village in Rajsamand. There has not been a single corona positive case in Gogathala village of Railamgara Panchayat Samiti here. The reason for this is the awareness of the sarpanch and the cooperation of the villagers. Let us tell you that Gogathala Panchayat of Railamgara Panchayat Samiti of Rajsamand is considered the most ideal panchayat in the district. Even in the Corona era, this Panchayat Samiti has set an example of its wisdom. So the villagers and the sarpanch followed the entire Etihat during the Corona transition for the last six months. Due to which not a single corona case has been revealed so far.

Gehlot government’s stern attitude in Dungarpur violence, investigation handed over to Home Secretary, know what will happen next

People were stationed in the village during lockdown

According to the information received, people were also held here during the lockdown due to Corona epidemic in the state. During this time, when people came here from other states, the panchayat and the villagers kept a complete quarantine and kept them quarantined. Also, social distancing and masks have been used continuously since then. This small village has emerged as an example. It is being told that for this, Wardpanches including Sarpanch Chogalal Salvi had informed people about the disease in the beginning.

Rajasthan corona update: Corona positive figures crossed 1.50, capital Jaipur record 473 infected

Employment given to people by quarantine, organizing postponed

It is being told that people from other states reached during the Corona transition, but the Panchayat had made them secure quarantine in the school and arranged employment under NREGA there. Even after this the Corona Guide Line was followed completely. Not only this, even the villagers did not try to cross this guideline secretly. Realizing the risk of the disease, large social events were postponed. Also, social distancing and masks are also being used continuously.