Bharatpur

In the state where Corona is wreaking havoc. At the same time, big news related to this is coming from Bharatpur. Here late in the evening, 95 prisoners have been found Corona positive together in Deeg Jail, who are being admitted from the jail to the wards of District RBM Hospital and Women’s Polytechnic College, under police protection. The process of recruiting these prisoners continues from last night till today morning. At the same time, prisoners have escaped many times before the Corona ward of RBM Hospital, for which the administration is also concerned.

Infected by eating or preparing food

According to the information, it is feared on behalf of the Deeg Prison Administration that the corona infection has occurred while cooking or eating. A few days ago some detainees were found Corona positive in Deag’s sub-jail. After this, corona investigation of about 200 detainees was done, then 95 corona positive prisoners appeared in it.

After security, shift to Bharatpur

It is noteworthy that after the report, there has been a stir in the jail. All the information about this subject was given to the jail superintendent, after which all the corona positive patients were shifted to Bharatpur. Late in the night, all the prisoners were brought to Bharatpur under heavy security, but their vigilance remains a big challenge among the administration.

Increased RBM hospital security

According to the information received, keeping in view the surveillance of the prisoners who arrived at the hospital after this incident, now the security of the District RBM Hospital and Covid Care Center has been increased. Because even before the Corona ward, there have been incidents of absconding absconding. Therefore, the police administration is also seeing this as a big problem. Let me tell you that there is some serious criminal in Corona positive prisoners who shifted late last night. Therefore, adequate security personnel have been deployed in view of this.