There is good news for Rajasthan state that 14 officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service will be promoted soon to be made IAS. For this, the board has been fixed on Friday in the Union Public Service Commission (upsc), Delhi. So now the minutes of the board meeting will now be sent back to the commission after being approved by CM Gehlot. After that, orders will be issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training to promote 14 RAS as IAS.

Doubt about a name

According to the information received, one of the names sent by the state government, there is a doubt about Nishkam Diwakar. This is because Diwakar’s name came up in a single lease case during the tenure of the BJP government. He had to go to jail. There are many reasons, for which the recommendation of the Board should not be pursued. On the other hand, Mahendra Parikh, Hadesh Sharma, Laxman Singh Kudi, Nalini Kathoutia, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Meghraj Singh, Anuprena Kuntal, Rajendra Vijay, PC Sharma, Shakti Singh Rathore, Pragya Kewal Ramani, Tara Chand Meena and Hari Mohan Meena are almost certain to be promoted. is.

This way the equation will be fixed

Let me tell you that IAS has a cadre of 313 in the state. Of this, 95 seats are for promotion quota. Out of 95, 81 posts of Rajasthan Administrative Service officers are filled in by promotion in IAS, while in 14 seats, other service officers have been promoted so far. However, for the last two years, other service posts have not been promoted. Currently, 66 posts of RAS quota are filled, while 15 posts were vacant. Now 14 seats will be filled with new promotions.