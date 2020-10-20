The electoral battle of choosing the city government in Rajasthan has now begun. The nomination process has started in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in the state. So after the final of the cadres, it can be said that now the election Ranbheri has been played. But in the meantime, there was a lot of uproar in both the parties in the state about ticket distribution. In all the six municipal corporations of the state, the Congress-BJP continued to churn over ticket distribution till last time. At the same time, resentment is visible among the workers of both the parties regarding the decision taken by the parties. These parties are calling it part of the winning strategy.

BJP changed more than 50 former candidates

Let us tell you that under the leadership of BJP State President Satish Poonia, the party has cut off the names of many old faces. The special thing is that this time Manoj Bhargava, son of Girdhari Bhargava, a long time MP from Jaipur, has also filed an independent form due to this new strategy of BJP. Similarly, former chairman Sanjeev Sharma is also pitching as an independent candidate. Experts say that the BJP is trying to give chance to such new candidates, who try to win with all their lives.



Congress released list after nomination

Here, the Congress too delayed the ticket distribution. The party continued to churn over ticket distribution. A lot of questions are being raised by the Congress about the delay in the list of candidates. In this case, the chairman of Jaipur City District Congress Committee and Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas said that the announcement of late tickets is part of the strategy, Congress will win in both the corporations of Jaipur.

Both parties have confidence in youth

Experts say that this time more confidence is being expressed in the distribution of tickets on both the youth power. 82 young candidates have been fielded by the BJP to elect an urban government. At the same time, 102 candidates are ready for the battle from the Congress. Although both parties are worried about the intrusion after the ticket is lifted, it is a big challenge for the damage control parties.