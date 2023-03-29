Rajacenna van Dam from Vlaardingen can draw very well not only with her left hand. Also with her right hand. And recently she also appears to be able to draw with both feet. Her videos which shows how hands and feet first make four, but now also eight drawings at the same time, are a hit on social media.

It helps that she often redraws celebrity photos – one of eight simultaneous drawings was of the TikTok star Khaby Lame. That is a Senegalese Italian who became the most viewed TikTok’er with his funny videos in February 2023 with more than 150 million followers.

Van Dam recently shared her video with him of how she painted his portrait (upside down, with the right foot). At the same time as those of Marilyn Monroe, Albert Einstein and Elvis. Lame responded enthusiastically, and her video was “viewed 4 million times in 24 hours,” according to the press release recently issued by her management agency ‘Team Rajacenna’.

Ambidextrous

The ability to be good with both hands, left and right, is called ambidextremity. About 1 percent of the population is ambidextrous. You have ambidextrous in sports and also in art: it is said that the left-handed Leonardo da Vinci was also ambidextrous – he regularly took notes in mirror writing.

Rajacenna van Dam (29) didn’t like drawing at all at first. It wasn’t until she was sixteen, when she saw a street artist at work during a holiday in Italy, that she was inspired. Initially, she started to draw hyper-realistic pictures with her left hand only. In this she turned out to be very talented, and she was successful. In 2011, the management of pop singer Justin Bieber allowed her to offer him an accurately drawn photo of him during his concert in Rotterdam.

Van Dam works for days on such a precisely drawn photograph, or on fantasy figures such as elves. But that prolonged drawing was starting to bore her, she said in an interview with RTL News.

Brain activity

From there she tried to make another drawing with her right hand at the same time, so that she could work a little faster. It worked. Her time-lapse videos showing this were a success online. And spurred on by that, she also tried painting with her feet, on a glass table. So she can see what she’s drawing. “When I make fantasy drawings I do it from memory and when I draw celebrities I have the examples upside down opposite me on a large computer screen,” she says by email when asked. She has arranged a license on the celebrity photos so that she does not have any copyright issues.

The German TV channel ProSieben had her brain activity measured while she was drawing simultaneously: she is extremely concentrated then and has epilepsy-like symptoms when she draws – but she says she doesn’t suffer from that. She is now a professional draftsman, who makes commissioned portraits from 2,000 euros. In addition, because she herself has a stomach disorder and autism, she started in Rotterdam as ‘Heart Hunter’a social project to help people with disabilities with a distance to the labor market to discover their talents.