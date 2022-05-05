Raja A Russian plane that has violated Finnish airspace is an “unusually usable” helicopter, a former Air Force pilot says – “It feels weird that it would be just pure damage”

According to Veikko Vanan, a former helicopter pilot in the Air Force, the helicopter that carried out the suspected airspace violation is “basically a transport helicopter”, but the Russians have also installed various military equipment in them.

“It feels like it it is a matter of pure damage, ”says a former Air Force helicopter pilot and current flight instructor Veikko Vana.

The Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that a Russian state aircraft was suspected of violating Finnish airspace on Wednesday morning.

The suspected airspace violation took place on the eastern border in the Kesälahti and Parikkala areas. Ministry of Defense Communications Manager Kristian Vakkurin according to the suspected airspace violation occurred at 10.40. It was a Mi-17 helicopter.

Mi-17 helicopters are transport helicopters that can also be used for assault and shooting purposes.

There are no similar helicopters in use in Finland. The predecessors of the Mi-17, the Mi-8 transport helicopters, served in the Defense Forces from the 1970s until 2010.

Vana has also flown these helicopters both during its service and in reserve refresher exercises.

“The Mi-17 is, of course, a newer and very autopilot-like version. But both are very typical, normal helicopters. ”

According to Vanan, the helicopter that carried out the suspected airspace violation is “basically a transport helicopter”, but the Russians have also installed various military equipment, such as rocket and missile racks.

“The Mi-17 is an extremely usable helicopter made in Russia, which has been used not only for transport but also for military use,” says Vana.

“With the help of an extra tank, it has more than three hours of flight time, with flight speeds typically ranging from 180 to 200 kilometers per hour.”

For airspace violation the suspected helicopter was on the Finnish side about 4–4.5 km from the border. The Ministry of Defense Vakkuri did not say on Wednesday how long the helicopter was on the Finnish side.

Vana considers it unlikely that an airspace violation that goes so far across the border would be a helicopter error.

“However, I do not know what kind of navigation automation the Russians have today. But flying very far with the use of gps is based today. ”

Unlike during Vanha’s service, flying itself is currently not handled manually, but autopiloted by means of a floating machine.

“The helicopters themselves hold a very precise position in the float on the autopilot.”

Vana does not start speculating on the more specific reason for the suspected airspace violation.

“It’s hard to say. We also don’t know what kind of equipment the helicopter has had and whether intelligence equipment has been included, for example, ”says Vana.

At issue is the second time this year that a Russian plane is suspected of violating Finnish airspace. At the beginning of April, the Ministry of Defense announced a suspected airspace violation in the Gulf of Finland off Porvoo.

Over the weekend, Sweden and Denmark also reported that a Russian plane had violated the countries’ airspace.

Before This year, a Russian state aircraft had suspected of violating Finnish airspace in July 2020.

Finland airspace has also been affected by non-Russian state aircraft.

In 2020, in addition to Russia, a total of four suspected violations of Finnish airspace were reported. In addition to Russia, one suspected violation was recorded from Germany and two from Sweden.

The peak of the statistics is the year 2014, when a total of five suspected airspace violations by Russian state aircraft were reported.

The Ministry of Defense Vakkuri does not comment on whether the occupation of Crimea in Russia in 2014 contributed to the increased number of suspected airspace violations.

Vakkuri is also not going to speculate on whether the number of airspace violations will increase in the future due to the intensified world political situation.