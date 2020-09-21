Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray was fined one thousand rupees for not wearing a mask. On Friday, Raj Thackeray was going on a boat with many family members and friends. Meanwhile, the authorities imposed this fine due to violation of rules.An officer on board the boat saw Raj Thackeray not wearing a mask despite being in a public place. After this, he also said this to Raj Thackeray. According to officials, Thackeray was traveling from Mumbai to Mandwa via a boat service.

Raj Thackeray and the people present with him agreed to pay the fine for not wearing masks. After this, he also paid a fine of Rs 1000, believing the violation of Kovid-19 rules.