By Roberto Samora and Carolina Pulice

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Raízen, the global sugar and ethanol production giant, had a 4% drop in sugarcane crushing in the 2022/23 harvest, with the effects of adverse weather on parts of the cane fields and a smaller harvest area of according to a report released late on Tuesday.

By the end of the third quarter of the crop year (December), which marked the end of the main crushing period, the company had processed 73.2 million tons of sugarcane. The drop in crushing was one of the factors that negatively impacted profit, which fell 45.6% year-to-date to R$1.34 billion on an adjusted basis.

The lower crushing occurred after a reduction in the harvested area of ​​7.3% in comparison with the previous harvest, to 556 thousand hectares, “as a result of our decision to accelerate the sugarcane renewal area this year, within the journey to recover the agricultural efficiency”.

The reduction in sugarcane processing at Raízen, amid a smaller harvest area, contrasts with an increase of 3.6% in crushing in the center-south as a whole in the same period, to 541.57 million tons, according to data of the Unica business association.

In the nine months of the harvest, the reduction in crushing and Total Recoverable Sugar (-0.4%, to 135.9 kg/ton) at Raízen were partially offset by the slight improvement in the volume of sugarcane harvested per hectare (+1 %). This did not prevent a drop of 7.8% in sugar production, to 4.77 million tons, and 2.9% in ethanol in the accumulated harvest, to 3 billion liters.

The production mix was evenly split between sugar and ethanol (50%-50% of total cane processed), versus 51%/49%, respectively, last season.

Raízen said that its first-cut cane “continues to perform better than the average for the center-south, supported by the robust investment and management plan throughout our operation”. In second-cut cane, “we recovered the productivity level”, with a strong gain of 16% in relation to the previous crop year.

Ethanol sales volume, which includes third-party products, totaled 4.57 billion liters in the harvest, up 31% from the previous period, said the company, noting that it is prioritizing the sale of industrial ethanol and fuel for global customers (USA, Japan and Europe), “with differentiated pricing”.

The total volume of sugar sales amounted to 9 million tons in the harvest, up 46.8% in the same comparison. Considering the company’s own volume, there was a 7% increase in the harvest, to around 4 billion liters.

The company said that in the accumulated of the harvest there was an increase in the average price of sugar of 10% in relation to the previous year, “reflecting the strategy of fixing prices in the midst of a more positive scenario for the commodity, in addition to capturing the premium for the greater participation of Raízen in direct sales to the destination, which already represent more than 60% of sales”.

In the area that includes fuel distribution (Marketing & Services), Raízen reported sales of 26.4 billion liters in nine months of the crop year, up 3.4%, with emphasis on the Otto cycle (gasoline and ethanol) , while diesel fell by 0.3%.

The company cited a “challenging third quarter for the fuel distribution industry in Brazil”, with the sector still absorbing the effects of changes in fuel taxation and reduction in gasoline (consequently ethanol) and diesel prices by Petrobras, in addition to the “ oversupply in the market.

RESULTS

Raízen reported that its adjusted net profit fell 79% in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 crop year, to 255.7 million reais.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan and Shell, said the result was “mainly impacted by the global operating margin, given the lower crushing volume and effect of inventories on Marketing & Services, in addition to the effect of net interest on the financial result.” .

Net revenue grew 9% in the quarter compared to the previous year, to 60.368 billion reais.