SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Raízen announced this Wednesday the acquisition of power generation assets from the Gera Group, which works with distributed generation projects in Brazil, in a move to expand the renewables portfolio.

The agreement, which was closed for around 318 million reais, also includes the creation of a joint venture between Raízen and Gera in the area of ​​development of new energy assets and also in solutions and innovations.

With the acquisition, the sugar and ethanol giant incorporates 350 MW of distributed generation to its 1.3 GW capacity, which today is predominantly from sugarcane biomass energy cogeneration.

“This is a path of growth, this is a market that we believe will grow, we can expect more M&As (mergers and acquisitions), we can expect more contributions…”, said the CEO of Raízen, Ricardo Mussa, in an interview with Reuters.

The executive at Raízen, which is also one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, highlighted that the company incorporates new sources to supply the market during the period of energy transition and throughout the country.

“When he brings Gera in, he is completing Raízen’s portfolio, he is going to the end customer, there are customers who want solutions, there are customers who need to have an energy supplier throughout Brazil,” he pointed out.

The executive also pointed out that, with the deal, Raízen will be able to take advantage of the prices of the free energy market, since a good part of the company’s electricity, currently obtained from cogeneration, has contracts with the regulated market.

The transaction allows Raízen –joint venture between Cosan and Shell– to advance in the national distributed generation market, adding 15 generation plants, which include solar, biogas, solid waste and hydroelectric (CGH) generation sources.

The company will also expand its direct operations to 19 States, served by 26 concessionaires.

Under the agreement, according to a statement, Raízen will invest approximately 212 million reais for stakes in companies of the Gera Group, in addition to making a primary investment in the total amount of 106 million reais for the development of new businesses.

Gera, which manages more than 15,000 energy consuming units, brings to the partnership an innovative energy solutions platform focused on cost reduction and energy efficiency for corporate customers and final consumers.

(By Roberto Machel)

