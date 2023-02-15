SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Raizen Energia SA said on Tuesday its adjusted net profit fell 79% in the third quarter of the 2022/2023 crop year.

The company, a joint venture between Cosan SA and Shell, reported an adjusted net profit of 255.7 million reais.

Net revenue grew 9% compared to the previous year, to 60.368 billion reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice)

