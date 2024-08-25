Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 17:40

Raízen confirmed in a note to Estadão/Broadcast to face fires in the State of São Paulo that are affecting, in addition to its production areas, those of sugarcane suppliers and other sugar and energy groups. The origin of the fires is still unknown and the situation is aggravated by the long drought, low humidity, wind action and high temperatures, according to the company.

The company reported that all of Raízen’s fire brigade personnel are mobilized to combat the fires, with the support of aircraft and the collaboration of the Fire Department. “Due to the gravity of the situation, we are using all available resources to control the fires and minimize damage,” the company said in the statement.

In the statement, Raízen reinforced its commitment to environmental preservation, stating that it does not burn sugarcane and that it follows the Agro-Environmental Protocol – Greener Ethanol, signed with the government of São Paulo in 2017. The protocol aims to eliminate burning as a harvesting method, as burning sugarcane compromises the quality of the product and the integrity of the soil. “Burned sugarcane loses quality and becomes unsuitable for processing, in addition to the loss of organic matter from the soil,” it said.

The company also issued a warning to the public, highlighting the importance of awareness in preventing and controlling fires. The guidelines include not throwing lit cigarette butts onto roads, avoiding burning brush and making bonfires, and not using fire to clear land. Dry weather, high temperatures and strong winds are factors that increase the risk of fire spreading.

The fires in the interior of São Paulo affect several companies in the sugarcane sector with operations in the state, the country’s main sugarcane producing region. On Friday, the 23rd, São Martinho also confirmed the occurrence of a fire in sugarcane fields.

This Sunday, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcastthe CEO of the Organization of Associations of Sugarcane Producers of Brazil (Orplana), José Guilherme Nogueira, reported that 59 thousand hectares of areas planted with sugarcane were burned in the State between Friday and Saturday (24).