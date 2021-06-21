Observers of the Iranian political scene, in terms of its relations and forms of interference in regional and international issues, considered that the presidency in Iran is usually more rational and objective in its dealings with regional and international powers, albeit in a completely relative way, compared to the head of the ruling authority represented by the Iranian guide, and senior The leaders and institutions of the military apparatus, which were always strict.

Observers considered that the presidency and its authorities, for various reasons, have traditionally been a pressure force on the hard-line side of the authority, to control its political and security ambitions, and in its relationship with international powers.

On the impact of a major election on the nuclear talks conducted by the major powers with Iran, the Iranian researcher, Mahatad Nazir, told Sky News Arabia, the danger that threatens those talks, saying: “Even under a president who was affiliated with the reformist movement like Hassan Rouhani, The Vienna negotiations, after more than 10 weeks of deliberation, have not achieved progress except in some marginal technical aspects, without any consensual vision on the outstanding issues between the two parties.

Nazir added: “With Raisi assuming the presidency, the first thing he will do will be to re-form the Iranian delegation participating in those negotiations, in terms of its composition as members, as well as in terms of the contents of its orientations through these negotiations, to prove its loyalty and its association with the Supreme Leader from one side, and to create a desirable conflict. For him, about the current president, Hassan Rouhani. These changes will be a catalyst for the failure of those negotiations as soon as possible, and thus for the Iranian nuclear file to enter the radical stage of confrontation.”

unresolved regional issues

A fate similar to the one that threatens the nuclear negotiations, may affect the undeclared negotiations between Iran and the regional powers in the Middle East, where almost certain leaks said that Iraq has been hosting these talks for weeks, in order to try to resolve outstanding regional issues through negotiation.

The Iranian Center for Political Studies “The Opposition” had published a week ago a detailed report on the expected political and security behaviors in the event of Raisi’s victory, recalling that the first phase of his rule may be the most impulsive.

The report stated: “Iranian negotiations with the region in the first months of the candidate’s victory will be major by sending security and military messages that disturb the atmosphere that was inclined to understanding. These messages will arrive from Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, and perhaps from other regions. The new authority will believe that the forces and violence It is what will force regional powers to negotiate with Iran and submit to it, not the network of mutual and complementary interests and roles between the various components of the region. This is a traditional theory that has been circulated by conservative Iranian circles for many years, and constitutes the structure of their awareness of the pattern of regional relations.”

The position of the European Union

The forces of the European Union will be the most critical of this modern scene. Through their distinguished relations with the Iranian government and presidency, European foreign policy believed that it could extricate Iran from the two poles of the conflict around it, the confrontational relations with the United States in all outstanding issues between the two parties, or Russia’s inclinations To amplify the Iranian military and security system, and the undeclared alliance between the two parties.

German researcher on the Middle East, Johann Solzberg, explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the new dynamic of a major election for the European Union, saying: “For the three most conciliatory of the European system, Germany, France and Italy, the loss of the last position tended to be a reformist. Objectively understanding international relations, aware of the end of the stage of the European attempt to control the relationship with Iran, and before that a serious harm to European interests with Iran and its stability.

He added, “It is true that the elected president will seek to appear in a way that suggests that he and his government and authoritarian formation will be understanding and cooperating with that effort, but the structure of this president, his political history, and the future tasks that are prepared for him, stand in the way completely, and the European powers do not have sufficient tools to change his directions, and effect change From the form of his relationship with the radical wing of power, to change from complete adhesion and understanding, to a kind of open confrontation.

And Solzberg said: “European foreign policy during the first months of this president’s rule will appear as if it deals with his position and powers, not with his person and political history, until it reaches a stage where it announces (washing its hand) from any possibility of extricating Iran from the expected escalation.”

Commentators in the Turkish media believe that the winning candidate in Iran may match President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his political ambitions, his thinking about internal files, and the shape of the relationship with the world, albeit less pragmatic and experienced than Erdogan, but this personal match may be the most important platform for the two parties to cooperate in a way dense during the visible phase.